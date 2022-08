Health-care companies rose amid optimism about growth in the sector.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is planning to spin off its generics-and-biosimilars unit Sandoz.

Antiviral drug maker Siga Technologies tumbled after the World Health Organization reported a 21% drop in the latest weekly tally of monkeypox cases.

