Health Care Up on Growth Optimism -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid optimism about growth prospects in the sector.

Zimmer Biomet rose after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo boosted their rating on the maker of artificial joints, citing trends in hip and knee surgery.

NewAmsterdam Pharma shares rallied, almost doubling in value on its market debut before settling modestly higher, as the drug developer combined with a special purpose acquisition company.

