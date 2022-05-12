Log in
Health Care Up on Inflation Implications -- Health Care Roundup

05/12/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
Health-care companies rose as traders sought out sectors more insulated against the effects of inflation.

There's been a sharp increase in the number of health-care shares in the hands of short-sellers betting against their fortunes, with those bets concentrated in biotech issues, according to a tally from research firm S&P Global Market Intelligence, which revealed the highest percentage of short interest in the sector since August of last year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1718ET

