Health Care Up on Inflation Implications -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders sought out sectors more insulated against the effects of inflation.

There's been a sharp increase in the number of health-care shares in the hands of short-sellers betting against their fortunes, with those bets concentrated in biotech issues, according to a tally from research firm S&P Global Market Intelligence, which revealed the highest percentage of short interest in the sector since August of last year.

