Health Care Up on J&J Deal, Pfizer Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity, and as Big Pharma companies posted strong earnings.

Pfizer shares rose after the drug giant boosted its revenue projection to reflect unexpectedly strong demand for Covid-19 vaccines. Eli Lilly & Co. said revenue for the recently ended quarter rose 2%, even as a strong dollar ate into overseas earnings.

Johnson & Johnson agreed to buy heart-device maker Abiomed in a $16.6 billion deal that the health-products giant hopes will put its lucrative medical-device business at the core of its operations. Abiomed shares rose almost 50% to meet the deal premium.

JPMorgan Chase launched a healthcare venture-capital business.

