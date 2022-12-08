Health Care Up on Merger Views -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid anticipation of further merger activity in the sector.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the authorization of the new Covid-19 boosters to children as young as 6 months.

Entrada Therapeutics rose sharply after a report the drug developer would collaborate with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of a rare muscular-and-heart condition known as Steinert's disease.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1706ET