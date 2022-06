Health Care Up on Rotation into Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to inflation and Federal Reserve policy.

Johnson & Johnson's said the European Union drug regulator recommended expanded approval of the blockbuster blood-cancer drug Imbruvica in certain patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Sarepta Therapeutics rose, recouping losses from late trading Thursday after analysts at brokerage Mizuho said a Food and Drug Administration clinical hold on a muscular-dystrophy drug candidate was likely a temporary issue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1703ET