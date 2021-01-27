Log in
Health Emergency Preparedness and Response (HEPR) Umbrella Program

01/27/2021
Supporting better health emergency preparedness and more effective responses

Given the urgency for stronger global health security and the need to help developing countries get better prepared for disease outbreaks, the World Bank Group established the new Health Emergency Preparedness and Response (HEPR) Umbrella Program to support eligible countries and territories to improve their capacities to prepare for, prevent, respond and mitigate the impact of epidemics on people.

The HEPR Umbrella Program provides financing to low-income countries and to countries with low health emergency preparedness and response capabilities. The program was set up earlier this year to support low-income countries and countries with struggling health emergency responses in building resilience and increasing investments in health preparedness - including their immediate COVID-19 response. It is an important tool in the World Bank's pandemic response and longer-term health preparedness in countries that need support and their most vulnerable communities, including refugees.

Financial support is also available for countries that are unable to access regular for World Bank financing because they are in arrears with their payments to the International Development Association (IDA), and to Jordan and Lebanon for supporting Syrian refugees. Looking ahead, the program seeks to support more countries to meet critical needs.

Table of Countries Supported

Country

Amount

Support for Countries for Health Emergency Preparedness for Future Health Emergencies

IDA countries

Lao PDR

2,000,000

Madagascar

2,900,000

Timor-Leste

3,000,000

Republic of Congo

3,000,000

South Sudan

1,925,000

Regional proposal for cross border efforts

East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia)

5,000,000

IBRD countries (with significant gaps in health emergency preparedness)

Bosnia and Herzegovina

1,575,000

Eswatini

3,000,000

SUB-TOTAL

22,400,000

Support for Countries for Health Emergency Response to COVID

IDA countries

Cambodia

3,000,000

Lesotho

3,000,000

São Tomé and Príncipe

3,000,000

Sierra Leone

3,000,000

West Bank & Gaza

2,000,000

Countries not eligible for IDA

Sudan

6,500,000

Zimbabwe

5,000,000

Support for refugees

Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon

2,500,000

SUB-TOTAL

28,000,000

TOTAL

50,400,000

To ensure complementarity with other funding efforts, this Trust Fund is closely coordinated with the IDA Crisis Response Window, with Japan's Policy and Human Resources Developing Fund grants, and with the World Bank's COVID-19 response financing.

Finally, the HEPR Umbrella Program aims to work collaboratively with other programs both within and outside the Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice that share similar, complementary goals including the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR). The GFDRR and HEPR umbrella programs at the World Bank share a commitment to help countries prepare for and respond to unexpected and unforeseeable events.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 14:57:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
