Supporting better health emergency preparedness and more effective responses

Given the urgency for stronger global health security and the need to help developing countries get better prepared for disease outbreaks, the World Bank Group established the new Health Emergency Preparedness and Response (HEPR) Umbrella Program to support eligible countries and territories to improve their capacities to prepare for, prevent, respond and mitigate the impact of epidemics on people.

The HEPR Umbrella Program provides financing to low-income countries and to countries with low health emergency preparedness and response capabilities. The program was set up earlier this year to support low-income countries and countries with struggling health emergency responses in building resilience and increasing investments in health preparedness - including their immediate COVID-19 response. It is an important tool in the World Bank's pandemic response and longer-term health preparedness in countries that need support and their most vulnerable communities, including refugees.

Financial support is also available for countries that are unable to access regular for World Bank financing because they are in arrears with their payments to the International Development Association (IDA), and to Jordan and Lebanon for supporting Syrian refugees. Looking ahead, the program seeks to support more countries to meet critical needs.

Table of Countries Supported

Country Amount Support for Countries for Health Emergency Preparedness for Future Health Emergencies IDA countries Lao PDR 2,000,000 Madagascar 2,900,000 Timor-Leste 3,000,000 Republic of Congo 3,000,000 South Sudan 1,925,000 Regional proposal for cross border efforts East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia) 5,000,000 IBRD countries (with significant gaps in health emergency preparedness) Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,575,000 Eswatini 3,000,000 SUB-TOTAL 22,400,000 Support for Countries for Health Emergency Response to COVID IDA countries Cambodia 3,000,000 Lesotho 3,000,000 São Tomé and Príncipe 3,000,000 Sierra Leone 3,000,000 West Bank & Gaza 2,000,000 Countries not eligible for IDA Sudan 6,500,000 Zimbabwe 5,000,000 Support for refugees Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon 2,500,000 SUB-TOTAL 28,000,000 TOTAL 50,400,000

To ensure complementarity with other funding efforts, this Trust Fund is closely coordinated with the IDA Crisis Response Window, with Japan's Policy and Human Resources Developing Fund grants, and with the World Bank's COVID-19 response financing.

Finally, the HEPR Umbrella Program aims to work collaboratively with other programs both within and outside the Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice that share similar, complementary goals including the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR). The GFDRR and HEPR umbrella programs at the World Bank share a commitment to help countries prepare for and respond to unexpected and unforeseeable events.