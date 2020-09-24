Log in
Health Gorilla : Crosses One Million Clinical Documents Exchanged on CommonWell

09/24/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, today announced that it has become the largest facilitator of clinical document exchange as a part of the CommonWell Connector™ program in CommonWell Health Alliance. Through its CommonWell Connector status, Health Gorilla has facilitated the exchange of over 1.2 million clinical documents for digital health developers to support patient care.

Health Gorilla offers healthcare organizations the ability to connect and exchange health data with the more than 17,000 provider sites live on the CommonWell nationwide network. Its FHIR-based API allows digital health developers to onboard quickly and retrieve comprehensive clinical data from participating hospitals and clinics without having to do individual integrations.

Health Gorilla's clients, including Heal, WellVia, and IntellaTriage, are retrieving documents from the CommonWell network to power their digital care programs, supporting providers with medical data from a broad set of EMR systems. Health Gorilla's latest client, New York-based MyRx365, will leverage Health Gorilla and its embedded CommonWell services to access clinical data from different sources to improve the pharmacy experience for patients. MyRx365 offers same-day delivery for medications, affordable prices, and seamless medication management through their mobile app.

Digital health developers are leveraging Health Gorilla's FHIR APIs to connect to the CommonWell network without having to go through an additional certification and integration process.

"We're thrilled to share this significant milestone as more developers adopt our APIs to retrieve medical records," said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer of Health Gorilla. "Interoperability has become an essential function for digital health products, and we're thrilled to work with CommonWell to bring efficient data access to more developers and providers."

"Health Gorilla's commitment to facilitating clinical data exchange is exactly what we had in mind when we created the CommonWell Connector program," said Paul L. Wilder, Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance. "Digital health developers have had to embrace interoperability at an accelerated pace to help providers during the current pandemic, and Health Gorilla has been a great ally in bringing these connections to life."

Health Gorilla was the first CommonWell member to join the CommonWell Connector program in 2019. For more information about Health Gorilla's APIs, visit developer.healthgorilla.com.

About Health Gorilla
Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade patient identity matching, an unparalleled patient index, and best-in-class security, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any other clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-gorilla-crosses-one-million-clinical-documents-exchanged-on-commonwell-301137769.html

SOURCE Health Gorilla


© PRNewswire 2020
