Health Insurance Market Procurement Report| Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses From the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge

01/06/2021
The New Health Insurance market research report from SpendEdge indicates an incremental growth during the forecast period as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105006028/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the markets recover SpendEdge expects the Health Insurance market size to grow by USD 748 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the Health Insurance market. Download free report sample

Health Insurance Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Health Insurance research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Insights Delivered into the Health Insurance Market

This market intelligence report on Health Insurance answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for Health Insurance for the period of 2020-2024
  • Risk management and sustainability strategies
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This Health Insurance Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The Health Insurance market will register an incremental spend of about USD 748 billion during the forecast period.
  • The Health Insurance market is segmented by Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
  • The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including UnitedHealth Group Inc., Allianz Group, and AXA Group.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2021
