Health Insurance Procurement Intelligence Report with Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19

10/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

The Health Insurance procurement market will register an incremental spend of about $748 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Health Insurance market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005758/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key benefits to buy this report:

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

  • SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges.
  • Our Health Insurance procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation.

Health Insurance Procurement: Strategies and Category Management

This report provides comprehensive inputs on streamlining your Health Insurance category management practices. Subscribe Now for detailed answers on:

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Health Insurance category?
  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Health Insurance procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

SPEND GROWTH AND DEMAND SEGMENTATION

  • The Health Insurance market will register an incremental spend of about $748 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2020-2024
  • On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

The drivers and inhibitors that influence these global and regional outlooks are also elaborated in detail. Request for a FREE sample to access our in-depth growth decomposition analysis:

  • Is this growth cyclical?
  • When will the growth curve peak?
  • What is driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies?
  • Which geographies hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Health Insurance suppliers enlisted in this report

This Health Insurance procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc.
  • Allianz Group
  • AXA Group
  • Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.
  • CVS Health Corp.
  • Aviva Plc
  • Cigna Corp.
  • Kaiser Family Foundation
  • Anthem, Inc.
  • EmblemHealth Inc.

This procurement report helps buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Health Insurance requirements, answering the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Health Insurance category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Activate Free subscription.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?


© Business Wire 2020
