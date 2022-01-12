Log in
Health Net Assisting Members Across California During State of Emergency

01/12/2022 | 03:25pm EST
In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declared state of emergency in Trinity county, Health Net is providing special assistance to ensure members affected by the series of winter storm systems. These systems have produced record-breaking snowfall, damaging winds and flooding. Health Net wants to ensure its members have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare services should their services be interrupted.

Prescription Information

During the duration of the state of emergency, members in counties affected by the winter storms can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.

If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping

Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the extreme weather conditions. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Telehealth Option

Members can also download the Babylon app and make a video appointment to speak face-to-face with a health care provider for non-emergency issues.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines
  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times
  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.


© Business Wire 2022
