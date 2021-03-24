Health Net : Welcomes Rob Bonta as California's Next Attorney General

Health Net issued the following statement on the nomination of Assembly member Rob Bonta to serve as California’s next Attorney General:

“Health Net of California applauds Governor Gavin Newsom on the nomination of Assemblymember Rob Bonta to be California’s next Attorney General.

As the first Filipino American to serve in the State Legislature, Rob Bonta has lead the way in successfully authoring groundbreaking legislation to protect all Californians, and he has been a consistent champion for affordable health coverage, access, and health equity.

Health Net congratulates Assemblymember Bonta on his nomination, and stands ready to work with him to advance our shared goals of improving the health of our communities one person at a time.”

