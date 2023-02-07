Health Rounds: Hormone named for iconic chocolate treat may boost sexual desire

(Health Rounds is published on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Think
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
Welcome to Health Rounds! Today we report on data from two
small early trials in which the naturally-occurring hormone
kisspeptin showed promise for treating low sexual desire. Also,
researchers reported this week that rates of potentially deadly
whooping cough in very young infants have come down since health
officials started advising pregnant women to get vaccinated. And
a study published on Tuesday that finds that pharmaceutical
companies are spending the most on direct-to-consumer ads to
sell us drugs with comparatively smaller benefits.
Hormone named for chocolate candy might boost sexual desire
Kisspeptin, a naturally-occurring hormone that stimulates
the release of other reproductive hormones in the body, may
prove useful for treating low sexual desire, two preliminary
studies suggest.
The gene for kisspeptin was discovered by researchers in
Hershey, Pennsylvania, who named it after the iconic chocolate
'Kisses' made there by Hershey Co.
In a trial involving 32 men published on Friday in JAMA
Network Open and a separate trial involving 32 premenopausal
women published in the same journal in October, a single
intravenous infusion of kisspeptin had positive effects on
sexual responses, researchers reported.
The study participants all had hypoactive sexual desire
disorder (HSDD), or low sexual desire that is distressing to the
individual. There are currently no effective drugs for HSDD.
The researchers had previously shown that kisspeptin can
enhance responses to sexual stimuli and boost attraction brain
pathways in men with healthy sexual desire.
In the new studies, the researchers employed blood tests,
hormonal measurements, behavioral analyses and magnetic
resonance imaging of the brain to investigate the effect of
kisspeptin on responses to erotic videos in women and men with
low sexual desire. Participants each received the hormone and a
placebo, on two separate occasions.
In men, kisspeptin affected brain activity in key structures
of the sexual-processing network and led to increased sexual
behavior and erection in response to the videos, the researchers
said. Placebo did not have a similar effect.
In women, the treatment restored sexual and attraction brain
processing, according to the study authors.
"It is highly encouraging to see the same boosting effect in
both women and men, although the precise brain pathways were
slightly different as might be expected," coauthor Waljit Dhillo
of Imperial College London said in a statement.
Kisspeptin was well-tolerated with no reported adverse side
effects.
"Our two studies provide proof-of-concept for the
development of kisspeptin treatments, as we provide the first
evidence that kisspeptin is a potentially safe and effective
therapy for both women and men with distressing low sexual
desire," Alexander Comninos, also of Imperial College London,
said in a statement.
Drugmakers spend more on ads for less effective
treatments
Pharmaceutical companies spend more money trying to sell
drugs that confer limited benefits to patients than they do on
direct-to-consumer (DTC) ads for highly effective drugs,
according to a study published on Tuesday in JAMA.
Drug company spending on consumer messaging in magazines,
newspapers, billboards, radio, digital platforms and television
does pay off with higher sales, the study found.
Researchers analyzed data available for 134 of the 150
top-selling prescription drugs in the United States in 2020. The
average spend on advertising that year was $20.9 million per
drug, with 13.5% of that total allocated to direct-to-consumer
ads.
The United States, one of the only developed nations with
DTC prescription drug advertising, does not assess medicines for
comparative effectiveness, so researchers used French and
Canadian government ratings of the same top-selling drugs.
Nearly 70% were rated as offering low added benefit.
The average proportion of promotional DTC spending was 14.3%
higher for drugs deemed to provide low added benefit than for
those rated as highly beneficial.
For 12 of the top-selling drugs, more than 80% of
promotional spending went to ads for consumers. Seven of those
drugs were rated as low-benefit.
The average sales per drug in 2020 was $1.51 billion. But
every 1.5% increase in DTC spending was linked with a 10%
increase in total sales, researchers found.
DTC ad spending "reflects a strategy to drive patient demand
for drugs that clinicians would be less likely to prescribe,"
study leader Michael DiStefano of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg
School of Public Health said in a statement.
Whooping cough vaccine in pregnancy protects newborns
The practice of vaccinating pregnant women against whooping
cough, or pertussis, has reduced the number of cases in babies
who are not old enough to get the vaccine themselves but are
most vulnerable to the illness that can be deadly to them,
according to new data.
In 2011, U.S. health officials started recommending
pregnant women receive the Tdap vaccine, which protects against
tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.
After a woman receives Tdap, her body creates protective
antibodies and passes high levels of them to her baby before
birth. These antibodies provide the baby with some short-term
protection against whooping cough in early life, according to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For a study reported on Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, CDC
researchers calculated and compared pertussis rates in more than
57,000 infants younger than 1 year before and after doctors
started to recommend the vaccine in pregnancy.
From 2012 to 2019, the pertussis rate in babies younger than
2 months declined, compared to what it had been from 2000 to
2010 prior to the recommendation.
By 2017-2019, the pertussis incidence in these youngest
babies had stabilized at 80.9 per 100,000 infants, down from
165.3 per 100,000 infants during the pre–maternal Tdap
vaccination period, according to the report.
The rate of pertussis in the older babies held steady.
"These findings suggest that maternal Tdap vaccination is
associated with a reduction in pertussis among infants younger
than 2 months, the strategy's target age group," the researchers
said.
As of 2019, just 55% of pregnant women were getting the
vaccine. Bringing that number up might achieve additional
reductions in infant disease, the researchers added.
Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot