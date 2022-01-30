Log in
Health System Improvement Project - P144688

01/30/2022 | 02:11am EST
The objectives of the Health System Improvement Project for Albania is to contribute to improving the efficiency of care in selected hospitals in Albania, improving the management of information in the health system, and increasing financial access to health services. The project is also directly aligned with the Government's health sector reform strategy and will support the implementation of the Government's reform agenda. To improve access and...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 07:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS