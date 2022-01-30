Health System Improvement Project - P144688

The objectives of the Health System Improvement Project for Albania is to contribute to improving the efficiency of care in selected hospitals in Albania, improving the management of information in the health system, and increasing financial access to health services. The project is also directly aligned with the Government's health sector reform strategy and will support the implementation of the Government's reform agenda. To improve access and...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

