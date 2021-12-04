Health System Strengthening and Support Project - P152799

The development objective of the Health System strengthening and support project for Turkey is to improve primary and secondary prevention of selected non-communicable diseases (NCDs), increase the efficiency of hospital management, and enhance the capacity of the Ministry of Health (MoH) for evidence-based policy making. The project comprises of three components. The first component, primary and secondary prevention aims to raise awareness (among...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
