Health Ticks Higher Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

07/09/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more economically cyclical sectors.

Shares of Biogen fell after the head of the Food and Drug Administration asked for an unusual federal investigation into the approval process for its controversial Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm.

Pfizer will seek clearance from U.S. regulators in coming weeks to distribute a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine to heighten protection against infections, as new virus strains rise.

President Biden's executive order to promote business competition lays out a series of steps to lower prices for prescription drugs, including taking legal action against companies that cooperate to keep generic medicines off the market and allowing states and Indian tribes to import drugs from Canada.

Cigarette maker Philip Morris International agreed to buy Vectura Group, a U.K. pharmaceuticals business specializing in inhaled medicines, for $1.24 billion in cash, bolstering its push to expand beyond tobacco and nicotine.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1655ET

