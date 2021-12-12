Health costs during pandemic pushed over half a billion people into poverty

Dec 12 (Reuters) - More than half a billion people globally
were pushed into extreme poverty last year as they paid for
health costs out of their own pockets during the height of the
COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization and the World
Bank said on Sunday.
The pandemic disrupted health services globally and
triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, making it
even more difficult for people to pay for healthcare, according
to a joint statement from both the organizations.
"All governments must immediately resume and accelerate
efforts to ensure every one of their citizens can access health
services without fear of the financial consequences," WHO
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Tedros urged governments to increase their focus on health
care systems and stay on course towards universal health
coverage, which the WHO defines as everyone getting access to
health services they need without financial hardship.
Healthcare is a major political issue in the United States,
one of the few industrialised countries that does not have
universal cover for its citizens.
Globally, the pandemic made things worse and immunisation
coverage dropped for the first time in ten years, with deaths
from tuberculosis and malaria increasing.
"Within a constrained fiscal space, governments will have to
make tough choices to protect and increase health budgets," Juan
Pablo Uribe, global director for health, nutrition and
population at World Bank, said.
