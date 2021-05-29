Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post

05/29/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 30 (Reuters) - A group of 117 healthcare workers at a Texas hospital filed a lawsuit in state court against their employer's mandate requiring all staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/05/29/texas-hospital-vaccine-lawsuit/?utm_campaign=wp_main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter on Saturday.

Employees of Houston Methodist Hospital said in the lawsuit that their employer's compulsory immunization requirement violated the Nuremberg Code, a set of standards designed after World War Two to prevent experimentation on human subjects without their consent, the Post reported.

They also said the hospital presented them with the choice of either getting a vaccine or losing their job, which violated state law, and asked the court to bar Houston Medical from firing unvaccinated staffers, the report said.

The report comes a day after the country's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said companies could mandate that employees in a workplace must be vaccinated against COVID-19, amid a shortfall in demand for inoculations due to factors including ambivalence or skepticism about the vaccines.

Public health officials have been forced to try new strategies to persuade people to get the shots, with efforts that range from creative gimmicks to grassroots outreach resembling get-out-the-vote drives.

However, the vast majority of employers have been reluctant to require workers to be vaccinated. A survey by management-side law firm Fisher Phillips earlier this year found that only 9% of the more than 700 employers surveyed said they were considering mandating vaccines. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aOne crew feared dead after Japanese cargo ship collision - media
RE
05/29Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post
RE
05/29Sierra Leone COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project Additional Financing
PU
05/29BRITISH PRIME MINISTER OFFICE  : New national flagship to promote British businesses around the world
PU
05/29British retail faces "tsunami of closures" without rent help
RE
05/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China increases inclusive loans to micro, small firms
PU
05/29German government agrees on reform for care homes
RE
05/29UK's Sunak says deal to be done on tax at G7, but tech must pay fair share
RE
05/29Britain to build new flagship to promote trade
RE
05/29WORLD BANK  : What the demands on and future objectives of government mean to me
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANA HOLDINGS INC. : ANA : offers weddings on plane grounded by prolonged pandemic
2BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION : BINTAI KINDEN : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period end..
3NOVA MINERALS LIMITED : INTERVIEW WITH CHRISTOPHER GERTEISEN, EXEC. DIRECTOR AND CEO OF NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX..
4RECORD PLC : RECORD : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
5BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED : BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Interim Results Presentation for Dece..

HOT NEWS