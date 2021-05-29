Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post

May 30 (Reuters) - A group of 117 healthcare workers at a
Texas hospital filed a lawsuit in state court against their
employer's mandate requiring all staff to get COVID-19
vaccinations, Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/05/29/texas-hospital-vaccine-lawsuit/?utm_campaign=wp_main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
on Saturday.
Employees of Houston Methodist Hospital said in the lawsuit
that their employer's compulsory immunization requirement
violated the Nuremberg Code, a set of standards designed after
World War Two to prevent experimentation on human subjects
without their consent, the Post reported.
They also said the hospital presented them with the choice
of either getting a vaccine or losing their job, which violated
state law, and asked the court to bar Houston Medical from
firing unvaccinated staffers, the report said.
The report comes a day after the country's Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said companies could mandate that
employees in a workplace must be vaccinated against COVID-19,
amid a shortfall in demand for inoculations due to factors
including ambivalence or skepticism about the vaccines.
Public health officials have been forced to try new
strategies to persuade people to get the shots, with efforts
that range from creative gimmicks to grassroots outreach
resembling get-out-the-vote drives.
However, the vast majority of employers have been reluctant
to require workers to be vaccinated. A survey by management-side
law firm Fisher Phillips earlier this year found that only 9% of
the more than 700 employers surveyed said they were considering
mandating vaccines.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)