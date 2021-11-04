HealthEdge Executive Ashish Kachru Named ‘Best Tech Manager' for Washington, DC, Region in 7th Annual Timmy Awards

HealthEdge executive and co-founder of Altruista Health, Ashish Kachru, has been named the 2021 “Best Tech Manager” for the Washington, DC, region by the 7th Annual Timmy Awards. The Timmy Awards recognize tech executives and visionaries who “personify leadership, innovation and positive influence, going beyond the required duties of a manager to empower their teams in a changing world.”

Kachru has led the evolution of Altruista Health from a start-up to an industry-leading organization that was acquired late in 2020 by HealthEdge Software of Burlington, Massachusetts. Kachru steered the company through the worldwide pandemic with strong leadership of the company’s global workforce. The culture Kachru has created for Altruista since its founding in 2007 has also been noted by the Timmy Awards, which named the company a “Best Place to Work” for tech professionals in 2020.

This year Timmy Award judges looked for Best Tech Managers who “promote career growth, ensure a great team culture, inspire performance, and successfully lead their teams through unexpected territory, all while ensuring the highest quality product and/or service.”

“Those of us who know and work with Ashish personally are not surprised by this recognition,” said Steve Krupa, HealthEdge Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership skills, entrepreneurial drive, technical excellence and vision have drawn the admiration of those who work with and for him, as well as wider respect in the industry.”

Kachru was named one of the Top 10 Emerging Healthcare Industry Leaders by Managed Healthcare magazine in 2018, and was a previous winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in the health category for the Mid-Atlantic region. He has been named a Top Tech CEO twice by the Northern Virginia Technology Council, which also recognized Altruista as one of the leading companies in the region. Ashish is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and regularly authors columns for Forbes online.

The Timmy Awards are celebrated in 14 cities across the United States and Canada, with an emphasis on regional communities and best places to work.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® offers the health insurance industry’s leading next-gen solution suite providing automation and seamless connectivity between all parts of a payer’s administrative and clinical systems. HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, funds managed by Blackstone became the majority owner. HealthEdge and its portfolio of mission-critical technology assets for payers, including Source® and GuidingCare®, are collectively driving a digital transformation in healthcare. Follow HealthEdge on Twitter or LinkedIn.

