HealthEdge and Global Software Consultancy, ThoughtWorks, Partner to Build a Global Development Center

04/08/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Leading next-generation solutions suite aims to build India Center of Excellence

HealthEdge® the health insurance industry’s first digital nervous system that provides automation and seamless connectivity between all parts of a payer’s administrative and clinical systems announced a partnership with ThoughtWorks to build a Center of Excellence across its development operations.

ThoughtWorks will work closely with HealthEdge to create a world class team, doubling its size by more than 100 hires by the end of 2021. The goal is to scale HealthEdge’s processes around sourcing, capacity building, and training to effectively onboard engineering leaders in India. HealthEdge is located in Koramangala, Bengaluru, the heart of the IT capital of India and Hinjewadi in Pune.

In April 2020, HealthEdge became a Blackstone portfolio company and prior to the close of 2020 it added two additional products, Burgess Source®, a leading payment integrity application and Altruista’s GuidingCare®, the market leader in care management, to complement its next-generation core administration system. The company earned a spot in the 2021 Top Workplaces USA. Additionally, HealthEdge received the National Elite Winner in Employee Achievement and Recognition designation for the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Top 101 in the Nation®, making it a premier employer of choice.

“We are building a great company that will be the epicenter of healthcare transactions,” said Steve Krupa, CEO of HealthEdge. “When people join HealthEdge, they are joining a progressive, flexible, first-class team who pride themselves on the core principles of customer value, first-principles thinking, cross-functional collaboration, continuous improvement, and engineering excellence. Our India-based operation is at a point of extreme acceleration and with the help ThoughtWorks, we aim to be the premier employer for India’s best talent.”

“HealthEdge recognizes the long-term benefits of building high-performance teams and we are excited they have chosen ThoughtWorks as a partner at a time when they are aggressively scaling their business,” said Sameer Soman, managing director of ThoughtWorks in India. “We look forward to elevating the engineering mindset and culture of excellence within HealthEdge.”

HealthEdge stands out as an innovative employer by offering a collaborative environment, where teamwork and delivery excellence are the baseline. Along with excellent benefits and flexible work arrangements, HealthEdge provides an environment for employees to grow, be challenged and have an opportunity to change the face of healthcare using technology.

The planned Center of Excellence will house multiple functions including development, product management, technical operations, and DevOps. The team will lead the way to achieve organizational goals with crucial programs like transformation, performance and scalability, and data lake development. To learn more about how you can join the HealthEdge elite team, visit healthedge.com or apply at Naukri.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, HealthEdge was acquired by Blackstone. HealthEdge’s product portfolio includes HealthRules® Payor, Altruista Health’s GuidingCare®, and Burgess Source®. Follow HealthEdge, on Twitter @HealthEdge or on LinkedIn.

About ThoughtWorks

ThoughtWorks is a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, of more than 8,000 people across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over its 25+ year history, they have helped their clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, they prepare their clients for the unpredictable.


