HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements : Announces Launch of Another Patient Veeva-Integrated Solution Providing Seamless Efficiency and Maximum Impact

HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements (HSE) is proud to announce the launch of another in its line of robust integration solutions with Veeva’s CRM and Events Managements product line, HSE’s third unique integration just in the Patient Engagements space. Like all HealthSTAR Veeva Events and CRM integrations, this solution offers automated, validated, and seamless bi-directional data exchange between Veeva and HealthSTAR’s own MER360® execution and engagement management platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005066/en/

Engaging your customers can be a complex labyrinth. Led by the industry's leading team of experts, The HealthSTAR Network is ready to turn your complex challenges into simple solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This latest integration solution offers full support of an end-to-end Patient event lifecycle, encompassing full support for meeting request and submission, attendee recruitment/registration, logistics planning and execution, and finally closeout of Patient events – all maintaining encryption security, privacy, and isolation of Patient data.

HSE’s suite of Veeva-integrated Engagement solutions all include configurable workflow management for both HCP and Patient events that supports any service model, whether in an all-HSE model; cases where Reps manage part of the logistics and HSE manages the rest; or cases where one or more 3rd-party service providers are also part of the event marketing or logistics execution. HSE’s solutions also offers seamless integration with all leading digital engagement and virtual meeting platforms, each of which have been operationalized by HSE to support unique business rules, platform preferences, meeting and engagement formats, full anonymization of virtual meeting Attendee names/profiles. “HSE continues to invest in order to innovate and expand our already-broad and diverse palette of engagement types across the medical marketing spectrum; we’ll soon also be announcing more innovations in digital content delivery and optimization, all as part of delivering on our promise to the market to Make the Complex Simple,” says Lew Campanaro Senior Vice President at HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements.

“This latest Veeva-integrated HSE solution is a truly end-end-end ecosystem integration, leveraging HSE’s market-leading engine for integrating disparate systems throughout our client’s, and client’s partner’s, technology landscapes. It ensures a single unified version of the truth, has robust reporting and data warehousing capabilities, offers fully compliant and transparent execution, and most importantly, provides us and our clients with full auditability of every transaction for every engagement,” added Russ West, HSE President.

HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements is a full-service medical communications company that has been transforming the life sciences industry as a pioneer in medical education for over 22-years. And is a part of the HealthSTAR network of companies – continuing to lead the market and make the complex simple! Please contact us for more information!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005066/en/