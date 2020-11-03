?>
Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) - Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 06:01am EST

The healthcare cloud computing market is expected to grow by USD 25.54 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005103/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as a shortage of cloud professionals in the healthcare industry will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market-industry-analysis

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Product Landscape

SaaS solutions held the major share, owing to their easy deployment, less lead time compared with on-premises software solutions, and the service provider's ownership of maintenance and support tasks. Healthcare organizations adopt SaaS-based solutions for streamlining their CRM, accounting, payroll, SCM, and healthcare information systems. With the high potential for cloud computing in healthcare, numerous vendors are providing SaaS-based products for healthcare organizations. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the IaaS and PaaS segment.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest healthcare cloud computing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud computing by healthcare institutes and increasing launch of various cloud computing products will significantly influence healthcare cloud computing market growth in this region. Almost 40% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for healthcare cloud computing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • athenahealth Inc.
  • Carestream Health Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • athenahealth Inc.
  • Carestream Health Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aAVIENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24aSIMCORP A/S : Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp's Q3 2020 Interim Report
AQ
06:23aCOLOPLAST A/S : - Announcement no. 12/2020 - Sustainability Report 2019/20
AQ
06:21aSANDVIK : seeks to step up pace of growth
RE
06:20aNATIXIS : Upskilling and reskilling to support successful career conversion - 11/03/20
PU
06:20aJTF INTERNATIONAL : Date of board meeting
PU
06:20aSIVERS IMA : Semiconductors receives Chinese 5G order from Siemens Healthineers
PU
06:20aRUSSNEFT : FC Neftyanik, sponsored by PJSC “RussNeft”, became a silver medalist at the All-Russian tournament "Leather Ball".
PU
06:20aFSB Asia group discusses responses to COVID-19 and enhancing cross-border payments
PU
06:20aCOATS : Trading update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options - sources
3Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Posts 3Q Loss; Backs 2020 Outlook
5ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. : UK regulator, insurers, set for November court battle over COVID-19 case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group