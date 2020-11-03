Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) - Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2024 | Technavio

The healthcare cloud computing market is expected to grow by USD 25.54 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as a shortage of cloud professionals in the healthcare industry will hamper market growth.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Product Landscape
SaaS solutions held the major share, owing to their easy deployment, less lead time compared with on-premises software solutions, and the service provider's ownership of maintenance and support tasks. Healthcare organizations adopt SaaS-based solutions for streamlining their CRM, accounting, payroll, SCM, and healthcare information systems. With the high potential for cloud computing in healthcare, numerous vendors are providing SaaS-based products for healthcare organizations. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the IaaS and PaaS segment.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest healthcare cloud computing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud computing by healthcare institutes and increasing launch of various cloud computing products will significantly influence healthcare cloud computing market growth in this region. Almost 40% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for healthcare cloud computing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
