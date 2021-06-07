Healthcare Leader Corina Tracy Joins U.S. Urology Partners as Chief Operating Officer

Corina Tracy has been named Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Urology Partners, one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urological and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced cancer treatment and other ancillary services.

Tracy will lead operations of the rapidly growing U.S. Urology Partners clinical network which now includes 24 locations throughout Ohio and New York. A seasoned healthcare executive and clinician, Tracy’s background includes nearly two decades with post-acute provider Compassus, where she was integral in growing the business from 20 locations to nearly 200 locations in 30 states.

Mark Cherney, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Urology Partners, stated, “We are very pleased to have Corina Tracy join U.S. Urology Partners. Her proven leadership skills and management abilities will contribute to our continued growth and outstanding performance. Our network of practices is expanding, and Corina will help us accelerate that growth while remaining focused on providing our physician partners with rewarding, patient-centered partnerships.”

U.S. Urology Partners was formed in 2018 to support urology practices through an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources and is funded by NMS Capital. As urology practices seek an alternative to hospital acquisition that will allow them to focus on the practice of medicine rather than business matters, they are turning to U.S. Urology Partners.

Corina Tracy, Chief Operating Officer, stated, “U.S. Urology Partners has a robust platform to provide better, more efficient and higher quality patient care. I’m particularly excited that U.S. Urology Partners is a physician-driven organization truly focused on supporting clinicians in providing optimal care for patients. Regardless of how the healthcare industry changes through value-based care and other market dynamics, physicians will continue to drive the industry’s response to that change. This uniquely positions U.S. Urology Partners to be at the forefront of patient care within communities across the country.”

She added, “U.S. Urology Partners, its clinicians and patients are already seeing the benefits of sharing best practices and expertise across the company’s network of practices. I’m especially interested in leveraging the use of innovation, advanced treatments and technologies, such as virtual care and telemedicine, to improve patient care. As healthcare becomes increasingly consumer-driven and value-based, U.S. Urology Partners will continue leveraging data to deeply understand the patient experience and patient reported outcomes. By measuring what a patient views as quality, we’ll be able to provide the most seamless patient experience.“

During her almost 20 year tenure at Compassus, Tracy held several leadership roles, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and President, Hospice & Palliative Care. She most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Quality, Innovation and Integration Officer, leading Compassus’ focus on clinical and organizational excellence. Her efforts helped guide Compassus’ 6,000 team members who provide quality care and manage patients’ advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. A certified hospice and palliative nurse and end-of-life nursing educator for many years, Tracy’s experience informs her leadership and unwavering focus on providing an optimal experience for patients and their families. She has served on the Board of Directors of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and been a member of the Legislative Affairs Committee and Regulatory Committee. Tracy is a member of Leadership Health Care, an initiative of the Nashville Health Care Council, and the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation (WBL).

Tracy received her nursing degree from Scott College and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Upper Iowa University. She was named by Nashville Medical News to Women to Watch, an honor recognizing the top women healthcare leaders in the region.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urology and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced cancer treatment, and other ancillary services. Through Central Ohio Urology Group and Associated Medical Professionals of NY, the U.S. Urology Partners clinical network now consists of 24 offices, including a state-of-the-art, urology-specific ambulatory surgery center that is one of the first in the country to offer robotic surgery. U.S. Urology Partners was formed to support urology practices through an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources, while serving as a platform upon which NMS Capital intends to build a leading provider of urological services through an acquisition strategy. The U.S. Urology Partners corporate offices are in Nolensville, Tennessee, and Gahanna, Ohio, just outside of Nashville and Columbus. For additional information about U.S. Urology Partners, please visit the company’s website at www.us-uro.com.

