Healthcare Management Partners Appoints Jessica Scouten CPA, CFE, CIRA, MAFF, as Managing Director to Head the Firm's Litigation Support and Investigations Practice

Scouten joins Healthcare Management Partners (HMP) from KraftCPAs and will lead the firm’s national Litigation Support and Investigations Practice from HMP’s Nashville headquarters

Healthcare Management Partners, LLC (HMP), a leading turnaround management and financial advisory firm that has successfully guided healthcare organizations or their creditors through financial challenges for almost 25 years, has announced the formation of the firm’s Litigation Support and Investigations Practice and the hiring of Jessica Scouten, as Managing Director to lead the practice nationally from the firm’s Nashville headquarters.

As an adjunct to its turnaround management and financial advisory services, HMP has been providing litigation support and expert testimony for 15 years and its Managing Directors have been consulting or testifying experts in approximately 40 cases where the amounts in dispute have ranged from a few millions to many billions of dollars. Clients served have included large not-for-profit and publicly traded hospital systems, multi-site long-term care providers, home health and hospice as well as publicly traded companies providing information technology or financial services to healthcare providers.

With nearly 15 years of experience in public and forensic accounting, the conduct of formal fraud or corporate investigations, and serving as an expert witness, Scouten will round out and expand HMP’s already robust litigation support capabilities. She will direct HMP’s team of healthcare professionals to provide law and accounting firms; healthcare providers, payers and suppliers; banks and private equity, government entities, and others, with a range of litigation support and investigative services, including expert testimony.

“With her leadership skills, formal credentials and years of experience, Jessica is poised to provide our clients with exceptional litigation support and investigative services,” said Scott Phillips, HMP’s founder and Managing Director. “We are thrilled that she will be leading a practice that is positioned to become a recognized national resource in helping our healthcare clients and their advisors navigate the complexities of business and regulatory disputes.” HMP has expert and investigative capabilities in the management and governance of complex healthcare provider organizations, Medicare fraud and abuse, corporate compliance, financial management and reporting, revenue cycle management and corporate restructuring both within and outside of bankruptcy.

The practice is backed by HMP’s customized data analyses and benchmarking platform, HMP MetricsTM. Metrics is an interactive, web-based, analytical tool that has the capability to search, compare and electronically analyze the data contained in almost 700,000 Medicare cost reports covering almost every hospital, nursing home health and hospice provider in the United States. In addition to the cost reports, the Metrics database also contains approximately 25 billion patient claims, census data and socio-economic indicators as well as data elements from seven other publicly available databases. The assembled data set and the related proprietary software can be used to rapidly analyze the performance of individual providers and multi-site health systems against state, national or custom peer groups for over 1,700 operating, financial and clinical quality metrics. Metrics is a wholly owned subsidiary of HMP and offers access to the database to healthcare providers and their advisors, vendors, and payors on a subscription basis.

Scouten holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Messiah University and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts among other professional associations. In addition to being a CPA, Scouten is a Certified Fraud Examiner, a Master Analyst in Financial Forensics and a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor.

For more information about HMP’s Litigation Support and Investigations Practice, please visit www.hcmpllc.com/litigation-support-and-investigations/ and for more information about HMP Metrics, please visit hmpmetrics.com.

