Healthcare Payor Industry Leader to Chair HealthEdge Board of Directors

Rick Jelinek, former senior executive at CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group, appointed Chairman

HealthEdge Software, Inc.® (“HealthEdge”), a leading provider of next-generation technology solutions for healthcare payors and plan administrators across core administration processing systems, payment integrity and care management, announced today that Rick Jelinek, a seasoned healthcare executive has been appointed Chairman of the Board. HealthEdge, along with its portfolio of mission-critical technology assets for health insurers including The Burgess Group and Altruista Health, are collectively driving a digital transformation in healthcare.

Mr. Jelinek most recently served as Executive Vice President at CVS Health (“CVS”), where he led the integration efforts between CVS and Aetna as well as broad-scale infrastructure modernization activities. Mr. Jelinek previously spent nearly 20-years at UnitedHealth Group, holding leadership roles including Executive Vice President of UnitedHealth Group, CEO of OptumHealth and other Business Unit and Segment CEO roles. Mr. Jelinek has also served in Senior Advisor roles supporting some of the country’s largest private equity firms. He has significant Board experience in payor services, provider entities, and digital technology businesses. Mr. Jelinek earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern California, and holds a Master in Health Services Administration and a Master in Business Administration both from the University of Michigan.

“HealthEdge is a rapidly growing, diversified next-generation company committed to simplifying its customers’ administrative capabilities,” said Rick Jelinek, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Our comprehensive enterprise SaaS solution offers healthcare payors a reliable and scalable way to grow their lines of business, assure comprehensive regulatory compliance and solve complex workflow issues. I’m enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with the senior management team, Blackstone, and my fellow Board members in our shared journey to become the software solution of choice for health insurers.”

Added Steve Krupa, HealthEdge CEO, “I look forward to building on Rick’s prior experience serving on the HealthEdge Board as the CVS-Aetna board representative, and believe that he will continue to champion on behalf of our customers as Chairman. Rick is a dynamic operator with deep experience in the markets that HealthEdge serves, and his enterprise-wide strategic thinking will help us deliver exceptional results to our current and future customers.”

The HealthEdge Board of Directors consists of Anita Pramoda, Founder and CEO of Owned Outcomes; Jay Gellert, former President and CEO of Health Net; Alec Cunningham, EVP, CVS Health; John Naylor, President and CEO of Medica; Steve Krupa, CEO of HealthEdge; Ram Jagannath, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare for Blackstone Growth and Tactical Opportunities; Anushka Sunder, Managing Director at Blackstone, and Daniel Rozenfeld, Senior Associate at Blackstone.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, HealthEdge was acquired by Blackstone. HealthEdge’s product portfolio includes HealthRules® Payor, Altruista Health’s GuidingCare®, and Burgess Source®. Follow HealthEdge, on Twitter @HealthEdge or on LinkedIn.

