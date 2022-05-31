Healthcare Shares Fall Amid Deal News -- Healthcare Roundup

Shares of healthcare companies tumbled amid deal news.

GSK PLC agreed to pay up to $3.3 billion to acquire vaccine maker Affinivax, in a deal that would hand the British pharmaceutical giant a new vaccine technology targeting common bacterial diseases such as meningitis and pneumonia.

Shares of DexCom surged higher after the diabetes care company said it was not currently in "active discussions" regarding a merger. The stock has been dragged down over the past week, closing at a two-year low on Thursday, after Bloomberg reported that DexCom was in talks to buy Insulet Corp., a maker of insulin-infusion systems. Insulet's stock sank 9% Tuesday.

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC has obtained support among unsecured bondholders to fund its exit from chapter 11 after a chilly reception from the leveraged credit market. The Ireland-based company had been struggling to complete a financing deal needed to emerge from bankruptcy and has been working with Morgan Stanley to find investors.

Pulse oximeter measurements among Black, Hispanic and Asian Covid-19 patients were less accurate than measurements for white patients, a study showed, underscoring shortcomings in a critical device used to monitor the disease's riskiest outcomes. The discrepancies may have led to some patients of color with severe disease receiving delayed or no treatment despite having oxygen levels low enough to warrant it, researchers said Tuesday in a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

