Healthcare companies dropped amid a broad market selloff.

A bankruptcy judge has again shielded Johnson & Johnson from jury trials in roughly 40,000 pending talc-related lawsuits, advancing the company's second attempt to resolve mass cancer claims through the chapter 11 system, though he cautioned that J&J faces an "uphill battle" ahead.

The majority of insurers in the U.S. don't expect to drop no-cost preventive healthcare services as a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act requirement works its way through the courts, according to a letter to lawmakers from the six trade groups representing the insurance industry.

