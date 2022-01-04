Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Healthcare Shares Fall Amid Shift to Cyclicals -- Healthcare Roundup

01/04/2022 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of healthcare companies fell as traders rotated into sectors more tied to the economy's growth prospects.

More than one million new Covid-19 infections were reported in the U.S., a sign of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant that public-health experts said is only partially captured by official data. The U.S. reported a record 1.08 million Covid-19 infections on Monday as most states worked to clear backlogs after pausing during the New Year's holiday. The reports pushed the seven-day average of daily reported infections to 480,273, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That level is nearly double the peak reached at the height of last winter's case surge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that many children with weakened immune systems get a booster from Pfizer and BioNTech four weeks after their second shot. Separately, early data from Israel suggests a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine will provide safe and effective protection against infection and severe illness for those with waning immunity.

There was a fivefold increase in antibodies of individuals one week after they got their fourth shot, according to data from Israel's Sheba Medical Center. Prices are going up for some of the cheapest and most popular at-home Covid-19 test kits in the U.S. Walmart and Kroger are raising their prices for BinaxNOW at-home rapid tests, after the expiration of a deal with the White House to sell the test kits at cost for $14.

Late Monday, a federal jury convicted Elizabeth Holmes, the startup founder who claimed to revolutionize blood testing, on four of 11 charges that she conducted a yearslong fraud scheme against investors while running Theranos, which ended up as one of Silicon Valley's most notorious implosions. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1710ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -3.35% 224.09 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
PFIZER, INC. -3.74% 54.53 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
S&P 500 -0.06% 4793.54 Delayed Quote.0.64%
THE KROGER CO. 2.17% 46.17 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WALMART INC. -1.83% 142 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pBritain will consider measures to abate energy bills, UK's Johnson says
RE
05:50pKazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
RE
05:49pExplainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:46pCOVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph
RE
05:40pIMF delays release of new forecast to Jan 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments
RE
05:39pNevada to join $26 bln opioid settlement with J&J, drug distributors
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.09% to $1.1289 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4Wall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
5Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

HOT NEWS