Healthcare Shares Fall Even as Sector Giant Reports Solid Results -- Healthcare Roundup

Healthcare companies fell even as one Big Pharma company reported strong earnings. Merck shares climbed after the drug giant boosted its revenue projection for the year, reflecting strong demand for oncology treatments and vaccines.

McKinsey & Co. reached an agreement with hundreds of local governments and school districts to settle claims the consulting company fueled the opioid epidemic by advising opioid producers such as Purdue Pharma to aggressively market their products, according to a Wednesday filing in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

10-27-22 1708ET