Healthcare Shares Fall, Lagging Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup

11/15/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Healthcare companies slipped, lagging the broader market, as a tech giant continued to push into the sector.

Amazon.com launched a new telehealth service, the e-commerce company's latest effort to expand its healthcare offerings.

Amazon Clinic allows customers in 32 states to get virtual care for common conditions such as allergies, acne, hair loss and heartburn, according to the company.

The service doesn't require customers to complete video visits but instead has them choose a condition they are dealing with, pick a provider and fill out an intake questionnaire. A licensed clinician will then provide consultation over secure messaging and recommend treatment, prescriptions or other guidance based on that information, according to Amazon.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday outlined measures it is considering to safeguard baby formula from cronobacter infections, including requiring doctors to notify public health officials of cases. The proposed measures were developed after cronobacter bacteria in formula were linked to four infants' sicknesses, including two deaths, prompting a recall and nationwide shortages that have persisted in places.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1708ET

