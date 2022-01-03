Healthcare Shares Fall as Covid-19 Remains in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup

Shares of healthcare companies fell as traders rotated into sectors more tied to the economy's growth prospects.

Covid-19 infections continued to soar far above previous peaks across the U.S., as students returned to classrooms while some workers remained home after contracting or being exposed to the virus. The seven-day average of daily reported Covid-19 cases in the U.S. reached a pandemic record 403,385 on Sunday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

U.S. health regulators cleared use of a Covid-19 booster from Pfizer and BioNTech in adolescents 12 to 15 years old, expanding access to an extra dose that could bolster the fight against the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, a federal judge instructed jurors in the criminal-fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes to continue deliberating after they said they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 charges against the Theranos founder. Jurors communicated their status with a note to the court on Monday, the seventh day of deliberations, suggesting they may have reached a unanimous verdict on the remaining eight counts.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1714ET