News: Latest News
Healthcare Shares Fall but Outperform Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup

06/10/2022 | 10:08pm BST
Shares of healthcare companies fell but outperformed the broader market as investors rotated into sectors better equipped for an inflationary era.

Covid-19 remained in focus. A wild night of partying in Beijing has thrown a wrench into the city's attempt to ease Covid-19 restrictions, barely days after restaurants and offices had reopened. A sudden rise in coronavirus cases has led to several city districts shutting entertainment venues, with Universal Beijing Resort the highest-profile casualty. The resort said late Friday it would delay a reopening of its theme park that had been planned for June 15.

Beijing said that at least 29 residents had tested positive for the virus by Friday afternoon, up from only eight positive cases the day before. In a press conference, city officials said the recent outbreak centered around a bar in Beijing's popular Sanlitun entertainment district, with 26 of the 29 new cases linked to the nightspot.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani on Thursday called their second and final witness and rested their brief defense of the onetime Theranos executive charged with a dozen counts of criminal fraud. Mr. Balwani didn't testify in his own defense. Closing arguments are likely next week. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1707ET

