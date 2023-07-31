Healthcare shares fell as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a strong economic outlook.

Johnson & Johnson shares fell after a bankruptcy judge on Friday threw out the second chapter 11 case the company filed to resolve its mass talc liabilities, again shutting down the healthcare-product company's plan to achieve an $8.9 billion settlement.

Meanwhile, Quest Diagnostics said it has brought to market the first blood-based biomarker test to assess the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease available for consumer purchase.

A pathogen is contaminating cannabis crops around the country and threatening to leave billions of dollars of losses in its wake. The pathogen can drastically reduce the potency of the psychoactive compounds in marijuana, a phenomenon that growers have long called "dudding."

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-23 1659ET