Healthcare Shares Move Higher -- Healthcare Roundup

Shares of healthcare companies were higher.

The fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 has slowed the pace of the global economic recovery but won't derail it, according to new forecasts released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In its latest quarterly report on the economic outlook, the Paris-based research body lowered its growth forecasts for the global and U.S. economies in 2021, the first downgrade since December of last year, when new infections were surging.

But it also raised its forecasts for next year, indicating that some output has been delayed by, rather than lost to, the Delta surge.

The number of known Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. has surpassed the country's fatalities from the 1918-19 flu pandemic. The U.S. on Monday crossed the threshold of 675,000 reported Covid-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks data from state health authorities.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine administered two months after the first shot increased protection against symptomatic illness in trial participants, as federal regulators evaluate data for the country's strategy for rolling out boosters.

