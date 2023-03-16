Healthcare companies moved higher as tech companies continue to enter the space.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms has created a tool to predict the structure of hundreds of millions of proteins using artificial intelligence. Researchers say it promises to deepen scientists' understanding of biology, and perhaps speed the discovery of new drugs.

Meanwhile, a drug used to extend the lives of people with advanced prostate cancer is in short supply and will be for months, leaving some patients with no treatment option as the manufacturer works to ramp up production. The Food and Drug Administration said last week the availability of Pluvicto is limited as manufacturer Novartis struggles to meet demand. The drugmaker said the shortage stems from manufacturing and delivery issues.

