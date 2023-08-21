Healthcare shares edged higher amid some cautious optimism.

Moderna shares rose 10% after the drugmaker said it would collaborate with a Chinese drug company, CARsgen Therapeutics, to develop new cancer treatments.

Johnson & Johnson's $35 billion exchange offer for Kenvue that expired last Friday was substantially oversubscribed. The result is that participating J&J holders will be able to convert only a fraction of their shares for Kenvue stock. J&J said Monday that the preliminary proration estimate is 23.8%.

Generic drugmaker Teva agreed to pay $225 million to settle criminal charges over price-fixing allegations related to cholesterol medication and other drugs.

