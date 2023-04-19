Healthcare companies rose as investors sought out defensive sectors.

Abbott Laboratories was able to defy a dramatic slowdown in sales of Covid-19 tests to post first-quarter sales and earnings ahead of expectations, with strong growth in the company's core businesses.

Elevance Health reported stronger revenue and earnings in the first quarter as growing premiums continued to outpace rising costs. The health insurer and Blue Cross Blue Shield owner, formerly known as Anthem, said operating revenue grew more than 10% to $41.9 billion.

KKR's Envision Healthcare is exploring a chapter 11 bankruptcy that would give control of the struggling physician-staffing company to its creditors, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

