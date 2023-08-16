Healthcare shares fell in line with broader market declines.

A genetically modified pig kidney transplanted into a brain-dead person has worked for 32 days and counting, advancing efforts to use animals to ease perennial shortages for humans.

Meanwhile, dozens of websites are selling knock-off versions of popular drugs Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro without a prescription, selling raw ingredients that cost far less than the brand-name drugs. They market to customers on social media, emphasizing discounts and "pharmaceutical grade" quality while stating that their products are "for research purposes" only.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-23 1730ET