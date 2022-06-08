Healthcare Shares Move Lower With Covid-19 in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup

Shares of healthcare companies were lower but did better than the broader market.

Covid-19 vaccines and treatments remained in focus. Moderna said a modified Covid-19 booster shot provided a stronger immune response than the company's original vaccine against the Omicron variant in a new study. The Cambridge, Mass., company said it will submit preliminary data from the study to U.S. health regulators in the coming weeks with the hope of making the modified booster shot available in late summer.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca said a study found its Covid-19 antibody treatment cut the risk of severe disease when given soon after symptoms develop, paving the way for its broader use.

AstraZeneca's antibody drug, called Evusheld, was found in its latest clinical trial to ward off severe disease in people who had already developed symptoms, according to results published late Tuesday in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The trial was conducted prior to the rise of the Omicron variant, but AstraZeneca has said that laboratory testing shows the antibody continues to work against the highly infectious strain.

Abbott Laboratories was alerted to allegations concerning problems at an infant-formula plant months earlier than previously publicly known, according to a government official, a person familiar with the matter, and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. A complaint filed under the U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration's whistleblower-protection program by a former Abbott employee in February 2021 alleged a host of problems at the company's Sturgis plant. They included failing equipment in need of repair and formula released without adequate evidence that it was safe for consumption, the person familiar with the matter said.

The Federal Trade Commission is probing CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and other large pharmacy-benefits managers over what impact their business models have on the accessibility and affordability of prescription drugs. The FTC on Tuesday said it would require the six largest PBMs, which negotiate rebates and fees with drug manufacturers, to provide records and other information about their business practices.

