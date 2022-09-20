Healthcare Shares Move Lower With Focus on the Fed -- Healthcare Roundup

Shares of healthcare companies slipped as traders appeared skittish about opening new long positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was ending the city's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector workers on Nov. 1, rolling back one of the last pandemic restrictions in the city as reported cases remain low.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department charged 47 people in connection with an alleged scheme that stole more than $250 million from a federal program that fed low-income children, in what officials called the largest theft yet uncovered from a coronavirus pandemic aid program.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has reached a $1.37 billion deal to take full ownership of Shields Health Solutions. The company said Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire an additional 30% stake in the company, rounding out the 70% stake it had built up since July 2019.

