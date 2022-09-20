Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Healthcare Shares Move Lower With Focus on the Fed -- Healthcare Roundup

09/20/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of healthcare companies slipped as traders appeared skittish about opening new long positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was ending the city's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector workers on Nov. 1, rolling back one of the last pandemic restrictions in the city as reported cases remain low.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department charged 47 people in connection with an alleged scheme that stole more than $250 million from a federal program that fed low-income children, in what officials called the largest theft yet uncovered from a coronavirus pandemic aid program.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has reached a $1.37 billion deal to take full ownership of Shields Health Solutions. The company said Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire an additional 30% stake in the company, rounding out the 70% stake it had built up since July 2019.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1658ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.67% 0.66872 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.60% 1.13753 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.97% 0.7477 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 0.9973 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012539 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.11% 0.5899 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -0.47% 33.99 Delayed Quote.-34.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm on strong cash trade
RE
05:08pUtilities Shares Fall as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pCommunications Services Shares Fall Led By Megacap Names -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:05pNew York to install security cameras on every subway car
RE
05:05pTechnology Shares Slip as Market Eyes Rates -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:04pFinancial Shares Tumble as Fed Rate Decision Looms -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:03pTrump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll plans new claims against former president
RE
05:02pConsumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:59pHealthcare Shares Move Lower With Focus on the Fed -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
04:58pCharter must pay murder victim's family $1.15 billion, Texas judge rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
3Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
4Walgreens to buy remaining stake in Shields Health for $1.37 billion
5JPMorgan CEO Dimon to warn Congress of economic 'storm clouds' -testimo..

HOT NEWS