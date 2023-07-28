Healthcare shares climbed with deal news and earnings in focus.

Biopharmaceutical company Biogen agreed to buy smaller peer Reata Pharmaceuticals in a $7.3 billion deal that bolsters its portfolio of treatments for neuromuscular and rare diseases.

AstraZeneca shares rose after the company reported a significant rise in second-quarter revenue and earnings per share, ahead of market views, and backed its full-year guidance.

Sanofi raised its 2023 guidance and reported second-quarter adjusted earnings that beat analysts' expectations despite sales that fell short of estimates.

