Healthcare shares edged higher but lagged the broader market as investors rotated into stocks with more to gain from a strong economy.

Mallinckrodt disclosed that it faces a grand jury subpoena over sales of controlled substances as it filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years to reduce by roughly $1 billion its prior pledge to pay compensation for its alleged role in the opioid crisis.

Mallinckrodt said it received the subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia last week, seeking data and information dating back to 2017 about the company's reporting of suspicious controlled substances orders, chargebacks and other transactions, as well as communications between the company and the Drug Enforcement Administration regarding those issues.

Danaher agreed to acquire biotech company Abcam in a deal valued at $5.7 billion, but it appeared Abcam investors weren't pleased with $24-per-share price as American depositary receipts of Abcam fell Monday.

Shares of Rite Aid rebounded 10% following the worst one-day performance ever for shares on Friday.

08-28-23 1710ET