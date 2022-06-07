Log in
Healthcare Shares Rise With Vaccine News in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup

06/07/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Shares of healthcare companies rose as Covid-19 remained in focus.

Vaccine experts advising the Food and Drug Administration endorsed Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, voting overwhelmingly that the shot's benefits outweighed its risks. The outside panel's 21-0 vote, with one abstention, moves the shot one step closer to becoming available in the U.S.

The FDA must next make a decision on authorizing the vaccine after months of manufacturing-related delays and an agency review that found the shots effective but raised a safety concern. Novavax says the shot would appeal to people reluctant to receive the vaccines made by either Pfizer and partner BioNTech or by Moderna, which are each based on the relatively new gene-based technology known as messenger RNA.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said it planned to terminate its Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions, as both companies accused each other of breaching the agreement.

Biotechnology startup Code Biotherapeutics has raised $75 million in new venture capital to develop genetic medicines based on technology designed to make these types of treatments more widely applicable. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1730ET

