Healthcare Shares Rise as Covid-19 Remains in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup

12/29/2021 | 05:07pm EST
Shares of healthcare companies were higher as Covid-19 remained in focus.

Infection rates for the Omicron variant are climbing so quickly in many countries that some policy makers and public-health advisers are now setting case numbers aside to focus instead on hospitalization rates and expanded vaccination campaigns to mitigate rather than contain the latest wave of Covid-19.

Health experts have cited high vaccination rates and the apparently milder disease caused by the Omicron variant as explanations for the relatively low hospitalization levels in the latest wave of infections.

Meanwhile, a high-stakes legal battle is taking shape over lucrative patent rights for Covid-19 vaccines, with drug companies pitted against each other and government and academic scientists over who invented what.

The U.S. government and Moderna, whose collaboration led to one of the most widely used shots, have fought over who discovered a key component and owns its rights.

Meantime, Pfizer and BioNTech, makers of another leading vaccine, are in a patent battle with a smaller company, and some analysts think they could end up facing off against Moderna.

A New York bankruptcy judge urged lawyers representing U.S. states and the Sackler family members who own Purdue Pharma to discuss a revised settlement after a $4.5 billion deal was overturned earlier this month. Judge Robert Drain of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y. says he believes there is a limited window for settlement discussions while Purdue pursues an appeal challenging the order invalidating the deal.

Biogen shares rose 9.5% late Wednesday after The Korea Economic Daily reported the Samsung Group is in talks to buy the pharmaceuticals company.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. 9.46% 258.31 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
BIONTECH SE -0.33% 240.61 Delayed Quote.196.12%
MODERNA, INC. 2.67% 247.88 Delayed Quote.131.11%
PFIZER, INC. -0.74% 57.58 Delayed Quote.57.59%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.87% 78800 End-of-day quote.-2.72%
