Healthcare Shares Slip But Beat Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup

09/14/2021 | 10:17pm BST
Shares of healthcare companies edged lower but beat the broader market as investors sought out less economically sensitive stocks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented a suite of measures including booster Covid-19 vaccinations for people over 50 as he aims to avoid new lockdowns this fall while keeping social-distancing restrictions to a bare minimum. In contrast with other European countries that are taking a more interventionist approach to squash infection rates, Mr. Johnson plans instead to lean heavily on vaccines to protect the British population should the virus rapidly spread in the fall.

Meanwhile, the first few witnesses expected to testify in the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes will likely offer crucial testimony that goes to the heart of the government's fraud case against the Theranos founder. Federal prosecutors were set to continue questioning witnesses in a San Jose, Calif., court on Tuesday, after the trial kicked off with opening statements Wednesday but was then paused after a juror said he potentially had exposure to Covid-19. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1716ET

