Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Healthcare Shares Slip But Perform Better Than Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup

09/23/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of healthcare companies fell but not by as much as the broader market as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to economic uncertainty.

Some U.S. pharmacies and other vaccine providers are offering the new Covid-19 booster shot only from Pfizer and BioNTech after a manufacturing-quality problem at a contract manufacturer caused a shortage of Moderna's new booster shot.

In recent days, federal officials have advised state officials there is a limited supply of Moderna's updated booster shots, said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

A Moderna spokesman said the company anticipates resolving constraint issues in the coming days.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1643ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -1.27% 128.35 Delayed Quote.-49.57%
MODERNA, INC. -0.55% 123.64 Delayed Quote.-51.05%
PFIZER, INC. -1.10% 44.08 Delayed Quote.-24.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51p'TIME IS UP' : Countries trapped in climate crisis raise alarm at UN
RE
04:51pUtilities Shares Fall as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:50pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:49pTechnology Shares Fall as Russia Remains in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:48pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid Recession Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:45pConsumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:44pHealthcare Shares Slip But Perform Better Than Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
04:43pHonduras to receive $200 mln loan to mitigate fuel price pressures
RE
04:43pIndustrials Slide on Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:43pMaterials Shares Fall as U.S. Dollar Soars -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
3Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
4RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
5Airbus Shares Rise After Management Backs Production, Dividend Goals

HOT NEWS