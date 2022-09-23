Healthcare Shares Slip But Perform Better Than Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup

Shares of healthcare companies fell but not by as much as the broader market as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to economic uncertainty.

Some U.S. pharmacies and other vaccine providers are offering the new Covid-19 booster shot only from Pfizer and BioNTech after a manufacturing-quality problem at a contract manufacturer caused a shortage of Moderna's new booster shot.

In recent days, federal officials have advised state officials there is a limited supply of Moderna's updated booster shots, said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

A Moderna spokesman said the company anticipates resolving constraint issues in the coming days.

