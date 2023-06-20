Healthcare shares slipped but not by as much as the broader market as investors sought out sectors less sensitive to economic shocks.

Eli Lilly agreed to buy Dice Therapeutics in a $2.4 billion cash deal. Lilly said that its acquisition of Dice would allow it to leverage the company's developing treatments aiding chronic diseases in immunology, marking a push into treating autoimmune disorders from the 147-year-old healthcare company.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk sued several medical spas, weight-loss clinics and wellness clinics, alleging they illegally said they were selling custom-made versions of Ozempic and other company medicines to people trying to shed pounds.

The company asked the courts to prevent the spas and clinics from claiming their drugs contain the main ingredient in Ozempic and related drugs. It also asked the courts to require the spas and clinics to disclose their products aren't affiliated with Novo Nordisk's and are unapproved drugs.

Meanwhile, shoddy conditions at factories in India have sickened Americans and stoked a shortage in chemotherapy drugs for cancer patients, raising calls to make the generic-drug supply more resilient.

More than 80 people in 18 states have been infected and at least four have died in a bacterial outbreak linked to contaminated eye drops made by India-based Global Pharma Healthcare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

