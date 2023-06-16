Healthcare companies were nearly flat as the market struggled for direction ahead of a long holiday weekend.

Shares of Humana fell 4% and weighed on the health-insurance sector after the company provided a somewhat downbeat outlook for benefit-expense ratios. Humana said it expects its expense ratio to be at the high end of estimates this year amid higher-than-anticipated emergency-room visits, outpatient surgeries, inpatient appointments and dental services.

Testosterone-replacement therapy doesn't increase risks of heart attack, stroke or death from cardiovascular issues for men who are properly treated, according to a study that tested longstanding concerns of regulators and physicians. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, did find other cardiovascular risks. The authors cautioned that the results don't apply to everyone taking testosterone, an important caveat after prescriptions have climbed in the U.S.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 1750ET