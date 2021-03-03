Healthline to Host Live Town Hall: COVID-19 One Year Retrospective

Journalists and Actors Will Join Healthcare Professionals and Advocates to Answer Questions About COVID-19 and Discuss How the Pandemic Has Reshaped American Life

Survey Finds Americans Have Adapted But Yearn for Return to Normal

On the one-year anniversary of the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Healthline Media will hold a free online Live Town Hall on Thursday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m. ET to discuss how the pandemic has altered our lives, current plans for mass vaccination, and how we can use what we learned in 2020 to build a stronger, healthier world.

The Healthline Live Town Hall will feature journalists, actors, and healthcare professionals and advocates who contracted the virus, and have reported on it globally. Theirs is a message of resiliency and hope. In anticipation, Healthline conducted a nationwide survey to determine what Americans are looking forward to most as we emerge from the pandemic. Findings are below.

“In the year since the World Health Organization named COVID-19 a global pandemic, our lives have changed dramatically,” said Healthline Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elaine Hanh Le, who will be one of the Live Town Hall’s moderators. “But the rebuilding effort has already begun. This event will feature insightful and fact-based discussions about the way forward.”

The event will be free to watch on Healthline’s home page, Facebook Live and YouTube without registration. Media are invited to register on the BrightTALK platform here. Closed captioning is also available through BrightTALK. More information about the event can be found on Healthline here.

Speakers will include:

CBS News 60 Minutes Correspondent Lesley Stahl

Correspondent ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Tony Award-winning actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell

Comedian and author D.L. Hughley

Actor and activist Alyssa Milano

Detroit public health professionals Paula Green-Smith and Philip Hamilton

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Le and Healthline Editor-in-Chief Erin Petersen, and hosted by Healthline Media Vice President of Communications Steve Swasey.

Survey Findings: Americans most excited to dine out, visit family and go on vacation

In anticipation of the Live Town Hall, Healthline surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults about how the pandemic has affected them this past year.

Nearly a third (29%) of all Americans moved during the pandemic, many to consolidate households. More than 1 in 5 Americans either moved back with their parents or had friends and family move in with them. Another 10% moved to a less populous area.

When life gets back to normal, the top three things Americans are excited about include eating out at restaurants, visiting family and going on vacation. Just 18% look forward to going back to work in an office.

More than two-thirds (67%) say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available to them.

“It’s heartening that so many Americans are eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are safe, effective and the surest path out of the pandemic,” added Petersen. “These survey results underscore how excited Americans are to get back to normal life.”

The Live Town Hall on March 11 will be the third in a series of quarterly events intended to inform the public about critical health and wellness issues. The first Healthline Live Town Hall last August featured Dr. Anthony Fauci who predicted the U.S. would not mandate a vaccine.

