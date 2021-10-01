Healthy Blue : Increases Access to Whole-Health Benefits in Medicare Advantage Plans to Meet Members' Unique Healthcare Needs

Healthy Blue’s Medicare plan members will be able to choose health and wellness services that address drivers of health

Healthy Blue announced today expanded access to health and wellness services offered through many of its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans. Members will be able to choose from a package of eight benefits, which may include benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing flex card; healthy food; and in-home support. These services aim to address drivers of health, such as food insecurity, home safety, and social isolation.

“These enhanced and new benefits are part of Healthy Blue’s approach of addressing whole health and its many drivers of health, helping our members be more proactive in their health,” said Neil Steffens, President of Healthy Blue’s Medicare Central Region. “We are committed to giving Medicare-eligible individuals access to innovative products and services that make it easier for them to improve their health and wellbeing.

The Essential Extras package will give members the ability to choose, at no extra cost, one benefit among the services listed below to help meet their unique healthcare needs. Members should consult their Evidence of Coverage document to understand how many benefits they will be able to choose as well as benefit availability and details – as benefits may vary by plan.

Flex Card (New in 2022): Members will be given up to $500 each plan year to purchase dental, vision, and hearing services and items – on top of what may be covered in their health plan. This gives them the ability to choose how to spend their annual allowance.

Flex Card (New in 2022): Members will be given up to $500 each plan year to purchase dental, vision, and hearing services and items – on top of what may be covered in their health plan. This gives them the ability to choose how to spend their annual allowance.

Healthy Groceries Card (New in 2022): Each month, up to $50 is loaded on the Healthy Groceries Card. Eligible members will be able to use the card to purchase healthy groceries at participating stores, reducing their monthly out-of-pocket costs.

In-Home Support (New in 2022): Up to 60 hours of a friendly, at-home technician who can assist with light housekeeping, errands, tech support, as well as companionship – making daily tasks easier and easing loneliness.

Assistive Devices: Up to a $500 allowance for safety devices such as ADA toilet seats, shower stools, hand-held shower heads, and reaching devices.

Health & Fitness Tracker: The member is provided a fitness tracker device as well as membership in programs to promote improved physical and mind fitness.

Healthy Meals: 180 meals (2 meals per day for 90 days) delivered to the member's home, based on qualifying clinical criteria.

Pest Control: Quarterly preventive treatments to regulate or eliminate the intrusion of household pests that may impact a chronic condition, for eligible members.

Transportation: Up to 60 one-way trips per year to health-related appointments or to obtain a service covered by the health plan.

Healthy Blue will offer its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans in 56 parishes across Louisiana.

Individuals who are interested in joining one of Healthy Blue Medicare Advantage plans can enroll during this year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2021, and continues through December 7, 2021, and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up for Healthy Blue 2022 Medicare Advantage plans.

For more details about these health plan benefits and Healthy Blue’s Medicare plans, consumers can call (855) 928-0178, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT seven days a week, Oct. 1 to March 31. Individuals can also visit the company’s online store at www.healthybluela.com/medicare.

Healthy Blue is an HMO D-SNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Louisiana Medicaid program. Enrollment in Healthy Blue depends on contract renewal. Healthy Blue is the trade name of Community Care Health Plan of Louisiana, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and Medicare.

About Healthy Blue

Healthy Blue is a managed healthcare provider that has been serving the state since 2012, and currently serves the state’s Medicaid, Medicaid Expansion and LaCHIP programs, and starting in 2020 will include D-SNP Medicare services. Healthy Blue, a joint venture between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Amerigroup’s parent company, recognizes the challenges low-income and underserved individuals face, and tailors its programs such that health plan members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Healthy Blue provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their healthcare. Also, through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain healthy lifestyles. To learn more about Healthy Blue, visit www.myhealthybluela.com.

